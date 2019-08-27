American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Sound Shore Management Raised Position by $24.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $389,364

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 5,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 6,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.8. About 606,314 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36M, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.49M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 15,565 shares to 121,080 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.06 million for 38.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

