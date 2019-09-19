American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Qs Investors Lowered Position by $3.00 Million; As Metropolitan Life (MET) Share Price Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (MET) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 337,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, down from 350,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Metropolitan Life for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 920,532 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 56,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 15,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, down from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 1.13M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 41,294 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Brandes Inv Prtn LP stated it has 1.72% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,004 shares. Avenir holds 58,610 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,749 shares. Amg Natl Trust Comml Bank has invested 0.39% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 1,153 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Soros Fund Ltd Liability invested in 72,063 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.01% or 8,609 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 11,758 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,842 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 66.45 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co has 156,793 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,142 shares to 84,484 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 120,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 13.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.55 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

