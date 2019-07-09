American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90 million, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 6.09M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 4.37 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.45 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 694,876 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.24% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Com has 0.27% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 79 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 14,905 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability reported 94,040 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 6.86 million shares. Utd Fin Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Primecap Commerce Ca invested in 45.05M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Company has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Adirondack And Mgmt has 13,665 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 813 shares stake. Kepos Cap Lp reported 158,338 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 12,958 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.07 million activity. Ralls-Morrison Desiree had sold 4,047 shares worth $145,692. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, January 15. $1.77 million worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $57.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 129,086 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $323.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

