American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.02 Million; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Value Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped by $340,800 Its Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 63.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 233,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 135,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 368,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 5.26M shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.41M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 19,619 shares to 163,745 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).