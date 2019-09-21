American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Holding by $20.37 Million as Share Price Rose; As Escalade (ESCA) Share Value Declined, North Star Investment Management Lifted Stake

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Escalade Inc (ESCA) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 30,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.37% . The institutional investor held 525,865 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, up from 495,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Escalade Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.20M market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 26,092 shares traded or 111.03% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 283.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 384,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 519,719 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.69 million, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.07M shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

More notable recent Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Escalade Sports Strengthens Leadership In Games And Licensed Products With The Acquisition Of Victory Tailgate – PRNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pick These 7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for Handsome Returns – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Invest in for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold ESCA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.99 million shares or 0.95% more from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 527,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 16,305 shares. 424,798 are held by Minerva Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 82 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Northstar stated it has 79,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 1,024 shares. Beddow Mgmt reported 447,213 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 15,651 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 471 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 33,263 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 27,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 531,979 shares to 450,904 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 347,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,875 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Communications holds 0.01% or 6,276 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.7% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Patten And Patten Tn owns 11,605 shares. Hm Payson stated it has 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pennsylvania Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 15,920 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc owns 667 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 5,999 shares. Harris Associate Lp holds 31.90 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 5,668 shares. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,062 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Colony Grp Inc Lc reported 55,798 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.03 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 10,579 are owned by Vident Advisory Limited Liability.