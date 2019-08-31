American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Position by $871,395 as Market Value Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $2.00 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 209,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, down from 250,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 20,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 9,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares to 15.09M shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has 33,250 shares. Principal reported 1.24 million shares. Berkshire Asset Pa reported 0.06% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 638,713 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cim Invest Mangement Inc owns 16,265 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Huber Cap Management Limited Com has 0.26% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 281,497 shares. Suntrust Banks has 34,863 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 375,135 shares or 8.65% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Management has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 33,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adirondack Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,151 shares. 15,463 are owned by Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 10,906 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc owns 33,821 shares. Earnest Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 663 shares. Motco reported 106,696 shares stake. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.94 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg invested 0.43% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Rmb Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oppenheimer & Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 53,321 shares. 885,361 were accumulated by Aperio. Mai Mgmt reported 157,763 shares stake. Farmers Bancorp invested in 0.44% or 16,128 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 7,396 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares.