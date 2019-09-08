American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Gotham Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $536,466; Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.61 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 26,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 69.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 12,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 5,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 18,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 396,723 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Bank & Trust Tru owns 6,880 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.35% or 7.85 million shares. Somerset Trust has 500 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 29,808 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 60,360 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd reported 3,841 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Llc invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.71% or 317,184 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 124,108 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited reported 4,121 shares. 3,844 are held by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 105,359 shares to 619,130 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 175,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

