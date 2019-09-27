American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Stake by $407,464 as Market Valuation Rose; Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) Stock Rose While North Star Asset Management Has Cut Position by $411,506

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 129,847 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93M, down from 133,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 960,671 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4089.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 7,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, up from 188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.30 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 26,812 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs owns 5,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citigroup holds 1.55M shares. Pictet Financial Bank Limited invested 0.58% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Somerset Trust has invested 0.5% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 7,065 are owned by Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 276,327 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,539 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 0.02% or 1,153 shares. Ally Inc stated it has 0.87% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 100,715 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76,167 shares to 45,186 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions owns 7,845 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 344,351 shares. 107,201 are held by Braun Stacey Assocs. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp has 4,106 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested in 410,672 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,784 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 7,340 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company owns 47,929 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 59,035 shares. Stieven Lp has 1.51% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co invested in 1,915 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.32% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fil Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,490 shares to 319,259 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) by 6,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).