American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $929,660 as Stock Value Rose; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 243,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 238,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 738,455 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 204,270 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,655 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 26,703 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 10.87M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 89,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 2,650 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Management Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner & Bass owns 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17,087 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc has invested 1.81% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rbf Cap Limited Liability invested in 119,000 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 59,282 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 452,508 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 378,458 shares. Avenir, -based fund reported 58,625 shares. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 1.08% or 16,451 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Company holds 8,239 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. California-based Sand Hill Global Advsrs Lc has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 4,397 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 27,540 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Andra Ap holds 0.27% or 144,800 shares in its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stanley invested 0.49% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 79,127 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 16,614 shares. Harvey Cap Management holds 90,665 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 50,521 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 0.07% or 90,230 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 11.00M shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,277 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).