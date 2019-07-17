American International Group Upped Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.29 Million; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Shares Declined, Blackrock Increased Its Stake by $3.24 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,874 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43M, up from 277,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $172.51. About 762,315 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 104,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.95 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340.94M, up from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 674,422 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 67,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Capital Growth Mngmt LP owns 0.52% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 270,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Kepos LP stated it has 193,399 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by U S Global Invsts Inc. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.1% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.95 million shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 611,600 shares. Pnc Services Gru invested in 0% or 14,787 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 21,384 shares to 947,977 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 305,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.49M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.38M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 236,126 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 5,925 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 44,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bainco Investors holds 89,387 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,100 shares. 861,065 are owned by Eagle Asset Inc. Harvey holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29,910 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 1,369 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Tru has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,586 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stifel Fincl stated it has 1.12M shares. Welch Forbes Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,076 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 247,383 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $509.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).