American International Group Upped By $561,990 Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Among 5 analysts covering Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Blueprint Medicines has $12500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $110.40’s average target is 37.50% above currents $80.29 stock price. Blueprint Medicines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. See Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) latest ratings:

American International Group Inc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 45.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 14,410 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The American International Group Inc holds 46,146 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 31,736 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 183,924 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 160,420 shares traded. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) has risen 70.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMC News: 09/05/2018 – Walton Family Foundation Research Shows Small Towns Across the Heartland Outline a Blueprint for Economic Success; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 01/05/2018 – FAA Pathfinder Report Serves as Blueprint for Enterprises to Conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Operations; 21/03/2018 – 2017 Research Blueprint Report for Procurement As-a-Service – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blueprint Medicines Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMC); 03/04/2018 – Paragon Honda First Dealership To Build App For Google Assistant; Creates Blueprint For Future; 17/05/2018 – BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES DATA PRESENTATIONS AT UPCOMING ASCO AND EHA MEETINGS SUPPORTING PLANS FOR RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF AVAPRITINIB IN PATIENTS WITH GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS AND…; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 11/05/2018 – Community Oncology Alliance Statement on President’s Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices; 22/03/2018 – Freeman Announces Blueprint(TM) Digital Floor Plan Management System

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The Company’s lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase and predicted NTRK resistant mutants.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock or 800 shares.

American International Group Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 25,857 shares to 282,163 valued at $52.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Americold Realty Trust stake by 76,389 shares and now owns 4,681 shares. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) was reduced too.

