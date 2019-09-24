American International Group Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Position; 5 Analysts Covering SSE plc (LON:SSE)

American International Group Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 10,299 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The American International Group Inc holds 297,372 shares with $24.47 million value, down from 307,671 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 765,255 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 8 analysts covering SSE PLC (LON:SSE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. SSE PLC has GBX 1370 highest and GBX 1000 lowest target. GBX 1228.50’s average target is 0.00% above currents GBX 1228.5 stock price. SSE PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 1305 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of SSE plc (LON:SSE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, May 24. The stock of SSE plc (LON:SSE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained SSE plc (LON:SSE) on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See SSE plc (LON:SSE) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.19% below currents $81.94 stock price. Paychex had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

American International Group Inc increased Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) stake by 2,850 shares to 150,996 valued at $20.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 10,300 shares and now owns 258,500 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.69 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc reported 102,348 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 87,779 are held by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. South State Corporation accumulated 2,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comgest Glob Investors Sas reported 43,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp invested in 721,492 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 12,100 are held by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested in 0.5% or 533,304 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 6,462 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 12,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 394 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 6,353 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

The stock increased 0.57% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1228.5. About 2.14 million shares traded. SSE plc (LON:SSE) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

