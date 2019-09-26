American International Group Trimmed Its Ptc (PTC) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Karp Capital Management Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) Has Upped by $447,640

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 10,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 203,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, down from 213,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 535,576 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 845,033 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt has 399,310 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fund Management Sa accumulated 2,430 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.12% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 300,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 435,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.48% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 1,302 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Paradigm Cap reported 40,000 shares stake. Alps Advsr has 8,113 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.18% or 30,850 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.03% or 6,978 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY) by 123,300 shares to 173,100 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 106,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,054 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.02 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.