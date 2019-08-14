American International Group Trimmed By $3.09 Million Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Position; Last Week Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Coverage

American International Group Inc decreased Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) stake by 71.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 68,726 shares as Dril Quip Inc (DRQ)’s stock rose 23.17%. The American International Group Inc holds 27,065 shares with $1.24M value, down from 95,791 last quarter. Dril Quip Inc now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 74,868 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS

Among 7 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. HudBay Minerals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, February 24 by IBC. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 20. See Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) latest ratings:

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 387.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dril Quip pops ~10% post mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 3.02 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt accumulated 12,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). State Street owns 1.23M shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 221,298 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 81,314 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 11,412 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc owns 0.34% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 18,833 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 1,561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0% or 10,116 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 29,304 are owned by Energy Opportunities Mgmt. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 100,000 shares.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.