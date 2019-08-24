American International Group Raised Mckesson (MCK) Holding By $1.29 Million; South State Decreased Eni Spa Spons Adr (E) Position By $325,990

American International Group Inc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 11,050 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The American International Group Inc holds 77,200 shares with $9.04M value, up from 66,150 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $27.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South State Corp decreased Eni Spa Spons Adr (E) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 9,314 shares as Eni Spa Spons Adr (E)’s stock declined 6.62%. The South State Corp holds 105,499 shares with $3.72M value, down from 114,813 last quarter. Eni Spa Spons Adr now has $52.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 200,285 shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 25/04/2018 – ENI’S DESCALZI: EU700M CYPRUS INVESTMENT IS STRONG COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – Eni, Qatar Are Said to Hold Talks for Deal on Giant Mexico Field; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders condemn Turkish actions in Mediterranean gas standoff; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Eni in Talks With Qatar to Sell Mexico Field Stake -Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENI COMPLETES RAMP-UP OF OCHIGUFU FIELD OFFSHORE; 22/03/2018 – ENI, LUKOIL QUALIFY TO BID TOGETHER IN MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 11/03/2018 – ABU DHABI’S MUBADALA TO PAY ENI $934MLN FOR EGYPT GAS STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies Signs Agreement with Eni S.p.A. to Provide PB3 PowerBuoy™ for Subsea Oil and Gas Operations

Analysts await Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.91 per share. E’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Eni S.p.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

South State Corp increased Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 61,226 shares to 259,388 valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 5,402 shares and now owns 85,401 shares. Adr A was raised too.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 5.63% above currents $144.85 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22.

