American International Group Raised Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position By $653,884; Shorts at Circor International (CIR) Lowered By 6.61%

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) had a decrease of 6.61% in short interest. CIR’s SI was 1.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.61% from 1.21M shares previously. With 240,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR)’s short sellers to cover CIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 227,884 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C

American International Group Inc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 4,246 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The American International Group Inc holds 99,927 shares with $15.41 million value, up from 95,681 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 181,186 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 29/03/2018 – Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 16,328 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 8,992 shares. 59,542 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp. Huntington National Bank reported 269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,883 were reported by Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 47,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 1.27M shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 15,660 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). The Connecticut-based Prospector Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 26,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 27,143 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 69,734 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 24,532 shares.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $675.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Among 3 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Circor International has $55 highest and $32 lowest target. $43.40’s average target is 27.91% above currents $33.93 stock price. Circor International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 43.20% above currents $129.71 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20600 target in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wood.

