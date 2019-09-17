American International Group Raised Its Stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by $324,240; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Brown Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 29,622 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845,000, up from 18,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 185,697 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 6.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.59M, down from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 135,366 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 75.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 498,223 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $411.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 60,463 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

More recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.