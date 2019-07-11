American International Group Raised Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake by $591,283; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Lifted Holding

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 7,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 177,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 240,145 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 483 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, up from 46,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.11. About 2.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,907 shares to 9,157 shares, valued at $737.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Automotive Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 52 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,463 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,340 shares to 791,529 shares, valued at $49.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,662 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc Class A (NASDAQ:PINC).

