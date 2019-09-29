American International Group Raised By $12.29 Million Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -26.08% below currents GBX 234 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, June 18. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

American International Group Inc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 74.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 67,899 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The American International Group Inc holds 159,100 shares with $28.93 million value, up from 91,201 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $52.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.14 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. The insider Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549.

American International Group Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 461 shares to 9,359 valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 11,991 shares and now owns 182,242 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,609 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. 692 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 3,467 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Private Ocean Ltd Llc reported 47 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 254 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,745 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 16,053 shares. State Street has 11.80 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 1.07M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 20,385 shares. 1,982 are owned by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc holds 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 11,310 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.16% or 46,596 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is 4.77% above currents $183.02 stock price. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – International Business Times” published on August 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Appoints Graney as President of Electric Boat; Carver as President of NASSCO; Geiger to Retire – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “D.C.-area CEO is Fortune’s most powerful U.S. woman in business – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

