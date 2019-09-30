American International Group Raised Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $2.71 Million as Share Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Jag Capital Management Decreased Holding

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 279,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 58,182 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 337,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 5.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 66,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 421,508 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 355,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 216,406 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America Will Hedge My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aqua America Inc (WTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Is A Quality Company, But Shares Are Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Inc.: Short-Term Possibilities Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler owns 0.12% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,551 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company owns 11,973 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 22.79M shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 36,986 shares. Us Bank De holds 36,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 1.23M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.17% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Barrett Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 211,028 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 555,913 shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $451.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 32,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,980 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 88,488 shares to 119,243 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 10,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 200-point jump led by gains for Intel, United Technologies shares – MarketWatch” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continually Eroding Market Share Is a Core Problem with Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 63,771 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc holds 115,631 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 91,567 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 6.11M shares. Horizon Inv Services Ltd accumulated 83,065 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.64% or 4.79 million shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.74 million shares. Dearborn Prns Limited reported 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Thompson Investment Management invested in 0.9% or 96,053 shares. Central Savings Bank And has 72,592 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 173,990 shares in its portfolio. Montecito National Bank Trust holds 0.56% or 39,051 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 1.06% or 405,729 shares. Davenport Lc holds 0.6% or 1.05 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).