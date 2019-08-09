American International Group (Put) (AIG) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Holding by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in American International Group Inc (Put) (AIG) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 51,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 118,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in American International Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69M shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 372,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.59 million, up from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.47M market cap company. The stock increased 11.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 10.65 million shares traded or 116.86% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12,700 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 436,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 71,700 shares to 5.34 million shares, valued at $130.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 31,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,654 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.