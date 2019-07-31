American International Group Position in Gap Inc/The (GPS) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Energy Income Partners Holding in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has Raised by $24.28 Million as Stock Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 809,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.79M, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 510,698 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 670,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.56 million, down from 15.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 2.26M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $60.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Captrust Finance holds 4,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 8,550 shares. 20,085 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mgmt. North Management holds 0.46% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 89,673 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,400 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 250,264 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 539,473 shares. Leavell Inv holds 6,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 10,160 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 23,448 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 33,723 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.15% or 48,560 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 18,650 shares.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AmeriGas (APU) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of AmeriGas Partners, LP Is Fair to AmeriGas Shareholders â€“ APU – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Buyout – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 366,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 40,540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,438 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co stated it has 594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corporation reported 165,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited holds 537,395 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 121,352 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Enterprise Financial Svcs invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 16,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.19% or 206,040 shares. 9,766 are held by Csat Advisory L P. Fdx Advsrs has 14,302 shares. Invesco holds 6.60 million shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 28,595 shares to 199,328 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H(Plus)R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 39,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,480 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.31 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gap Inc. Announces Nancy Green to Join Old Navy as President and Chief Creative Officer – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.