American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Value Rose While Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Camelot Portfolios Upped Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $2.56 Million as Share Value Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.1517 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4217. About 3.89M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 203,411 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg holds 11,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth owns 10,994 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 551,182 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.1% stake. Tcw Gp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 867,363 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 161,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Life holds 26,703 shares. 245,918 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Company. Schroder Mngmt Gru Inc holds 0.37% or 5.25 million shares in its portfolio. 168,035 are held by Utah Retirement. Washington Communication holds 217,314 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa accumulated 16,657 shares. Bridges Incorporated holds 0.02% or 13,269 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 219,738 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 0.01% or 5,326 shares.