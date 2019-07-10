American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Rose While Starr International Co Has Cut Holding by $9.60 Million; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.00M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 320,552 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41M shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $53.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Based On ROA, Banco Macro Is The World’s Most Profitable Bank – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Banco Macro (BMA) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Banco Macro SA Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Management on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1.09 million shares. Torray Ltd holds 1.45% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 319,661 shares. 124,044 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Company. Shelton Management owns 307 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 110,656 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc reported 829,317 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 74,786 shares. First Manhattan holds 556,474 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 205,392 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 20,083 were accumulated by Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Asset Management Incorporated holds 89,712 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors reported 373,782 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co owns 4,804 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 60,944 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.