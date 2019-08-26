American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Starr International Co Has Cut by $9.60 Million Its Holding; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Holding by $3.44 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 437,063 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 789,228 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.64 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 388,536 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Company owns 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 121 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.11% or 130,068 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wms Prns Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 169,183 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 10,244 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 72,289 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Tru has 0.18% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hallmark Incorporated has 2,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 536,050 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 3,134 shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.05% or 2,493 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 340,291 shares. First Merchants Corp has 18,843 shares. Hudson Valley Adv has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 6,337 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 229,228 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The France-based Axa has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.2% or 4,028 shares. 2,700 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.14% stake. Aviva Pcl holds 0.1% or 336,551 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 560,533 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 541,614 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 104,037 shares. Peoples Ser holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 10.78 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

