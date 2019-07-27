American International Group Ord (AIG) Shares Rose While Starr International Co Has Lowered Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 40,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,807 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 173,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21,849 shares to 156,767 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap In (SCZ).