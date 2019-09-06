American International Group Ord (AIG) Share Value Rose While Starr International Co Trimmed Its Stake; Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding in Colgate (CL) by $748,000 as Share Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 1.57M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.41 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.”, Forbes.com published: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,500 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $74.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.05% or 7,300 shares. 40,243 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Fort Lp owns 34,358 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). North Star Asset Management holds 0.04% or 7,561 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 32,165 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Incorporated reported 12,710 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strategic Service Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northstar reported 5,021 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 10.70 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 7.88M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3.63M shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 2,450 shares. 759,367 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Personal Cap Advisors Corp accumulated 0.45% or 579,478 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.23 million for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus owns 6,437 shares. 28,280 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.23% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 75,825 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 115,972 shares. Bbr Prns invested in 29,171 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 125 were reported by Brave Asset Inc. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 13 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.36% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal London Asset has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct has 4.47 million shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Street Corp reported 38.91M shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 2,083 shares. Kirr Marbach & Limited Com In holds 213,644 shares.