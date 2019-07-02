American International Group Ord (AIG) Market Valuation Rose While Starr International Co Lowered Its Stake; Sandy Spring Bank Holds Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 1.88M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 196.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $526.26. About 460,004 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was sold by Myriam Curet. Samath Jamie also sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Limited holds 4.29% or 20,443 shares. Allstate has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.2% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford And holds 1.35% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. 135,382 are owned by Korea Investment. 22 were reported by Adirondack Trust. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Piedmont Inv owns 10,087 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 1.47% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 3,178 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,429 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 9,456 shares. Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 32,005 shares to 375,853 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,707 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 70,512 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Company reported 44,573 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 646,979 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1.11 million shares. Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Schaller Investment reported 5,000 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.48% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Markston Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 285,403 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Returns Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.65% or 375,135 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 4,691 shares. Mrj stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 655,585 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 125,901 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 0.96% or 941,558 shares.

