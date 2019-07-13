American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Trimmed Its Position; Jd Capital Management Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $6.25 Million; Stock Price Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De owns 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.49 million shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 152,400 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 19,974 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alps reported 215,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 458,138 shares. Security Natl Trust Communication holds 0.13% or 39,728 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 35,904 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.75 million shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Llc invested in 129,556 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Colony Gp Lc holds 116,925 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fairview Inv Limited Liability has 15,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Plancorp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 9,949 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,113 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 41 shares. Old National National Bank In reported 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 229,228 shares. 5 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 10.35 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.52% or 775,468 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 274,637 shares. Moreover, Lincluden Management Limited has 0.29% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 1,743 shares stake. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.27% or 68,766 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Teewinot Cap Advisers Llc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shell Asset Com owns 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 128,369 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.