American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Trimmed Its Holding; Holder Emory University Has Boosted Retrophin (RTRX) Holding

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.06 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 99,566 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares to 45,771 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 3.57M shares. 9,601 are held by Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Walleye Trading Llc reported 4,637 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 3,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.1% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 2.50 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 61,036 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 49,960 shares. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1.95% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Pdts Ptnrs Limited has 0.08% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 63,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 25,627 shares.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Retrophin’s Thiola for cystinuria; shares up 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retrophin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of stock or 2,033 shares. The insider REED ELIZABETH E sold 1,769 shares worth $37,927. ROTE WILLIAM E. also sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 1,700 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.22% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.09% or 8.83 million shares. Channing Mngmt reported 179,915 shares. Rockland has 0.26% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 57,248 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 114,068 shares. 154,943 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tradition Management Limited Liability Com invested in 27,623 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 5,180 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 48,160 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 76,100 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.62 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.