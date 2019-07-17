American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Has Decreased Position by $9.60 Million; Peapack (PGC) Stake Has Upped by Ejf Capital Llc

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 1.81 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 27,878 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 33,944 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 8,225 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited stated it has 8,017 shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 43,864 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0% or 12,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 28,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp holds 36,214 shares. 29,800 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,331 shares. 11,527 are owned by Aperio Lc. 86,344 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Boston invested 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 3,941 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 57,000 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 418,268 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 20,407 shares to 107,009 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.