American International Group Maintains Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 266,844 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – IS TARGETING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $130 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 14,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 253,551 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 238,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 177,904 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 226,629 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 41 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 184,670 shares. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Retiree Medical holds 1,345 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.49% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tru Communications Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rhumbline Advisers has 1.06 million shares. Private Tru Com Na has 7,761 shares. Duncker Streett And Company accumulated 24,425 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,888 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 22.16 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Llp. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 10,597 shares stake. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,295 shares to 906,346 shares, valued at $151.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 38,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,751 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 68,000 shares to 179,074 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 90,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.