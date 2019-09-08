American International Group Lowered Its Holding in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by $458,172 as Market Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) Holding by $56.54 Million; Shares Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 495,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 103,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, down from 599,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 262,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 271,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S(Plus)P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 30,800 shares to 248,200 shares, valued at $70.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields reported 0.32% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 159,102 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 13,246 shares in its portfolio. 1.40 million were reported by Df Dent And. Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 13,982 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 245,868 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 127,526 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 4,010 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 34,600 shares. 15,297 were accumulated by Miles Cap Inc. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 137,460 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 50 shares. Principal Financial owns 577,119 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $331.51M for 24.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 14,610 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $63.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (Call) (NYSE:COG) by 338,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 163,209 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,990 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 106,889 shares stake. Optimum Advsrs has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 80 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 4,411 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Pittenger & Anderson holds 45 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.09% or 86,867 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 9,500 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 22,190 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 199,024 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.88% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 82,088 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. 410,468 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL, worth $50.39 million.