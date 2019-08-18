American International Group Lifted Stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $7.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Target (TGT) Stock Rose While Northrock Partners Has Upped by $645,040 Its Stake

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%

American International Group Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 245.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 124,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 175,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 50,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 255,569 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. 670 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 924 shares to 36,089 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 160,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,295 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

