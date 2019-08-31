American International Group Lifted Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake; Weatherford International LTD Has 0.81 Sentiment

American International Group Inc increased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 17,863 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The American International Group Inc holds 324,938 shares with $19.69M value, up from 307,075 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $3.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.57M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 83 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 103 cut down and sold positions in Weatherford International LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

American International Group Inc decreased Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 77,604 shares to 30,337 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 121,866 shares and now owns 234,778 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv Management holds 7,525 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 709 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 21,172 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 53,000 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Company owns 42,558 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 12 are held by Whittier Trust. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 223,284 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 395,938 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,253 shares. Laffer Invests has 48,365 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 3.76M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.05% or 926,025 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Among 14 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $3700 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 58.61% above currents $36.19 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 29 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 26 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 4 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 01/05/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: Jenks Police have a suspect in custody for the April murder of Johnathon Weatherford…; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 2.1% Position in Weatherford; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 13/03/2018 – Weatherford Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.