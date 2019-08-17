American International Group Lifted Its First American Financial (FAF) Position; Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Position Held by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 33,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 115,500 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 81,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 464,200 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – PILGRIM REACTOR CUT FOR SCHEDULED CONDENSER WORK: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – JBS USA Names Lance Kotschwar Head of Ethics and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS A “TOP-UP” TRANSACTION AT LEVEL OF PPC’S UNIT , PPC SOUTH AFRICA HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CHG PPC PARENT LLC TO RATING ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP PPC.O : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH BUY, $29 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

American International Group Inc increased its stake in First American Financial (FAF) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 236,612 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 227,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in First American Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 605,992 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 1,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 84,324 shares. 89,572 are owned by Massachusetts Serv Co Ma. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 226,303 shares. Lsv Asset has 10.45 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 953,176 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 74,077 shares. 120,554 are held by Bancshares Of America Corp De. 667,853 are held by State Street. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 165 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 301,118 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 224,182 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 98,422 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 34,125 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 17,850 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,699 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 263,514 shares. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 109,502 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. 100,093 are held by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 26,470 shares. Penbrook holds 13,321 shares. Moreover, Rwwm Incorporated has 0.24% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 15,417 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 121,620 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont owns 150 shares. Pettee Investors Inc reported 9,724 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corp invested in 61,753 shares. 475,000 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).