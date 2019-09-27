American International Group Lifted General Dynamics (GD) Position; Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Sentiment Is 0.86

American International Group Inc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 74.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 67,899 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The American International Group Inc holds 159,100 shares with $28.93 million value, up from 91,201 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $52.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.00 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE

Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 22 cut down and sold their stock positions in Teekay Offshore Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 363.75 million shares, up from 305.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Teekay Offshore Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 17 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing, offshore installation and maintenance, and safety services to the energy and oil service companies in the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. The company has market cap of $480.52 million. The firm operates through six divisions: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading ; Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 31 shuttle tankers, 6 FPSO units, 7 FSO units, 7 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 57,505 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) has declined 54.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TEEKAY: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS OFFSHORE GROUP CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 04/04/2018 Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl l FPSO; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners 1Q Rev $323.199M; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: DAVID WONG STEPPING DOWN AS CFO

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. for 300.76 million shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 5.48 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ci Investments Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 15.51 million shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Co Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

American International Group Inc decreased Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 26,917 shares to 140,319 valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sba Communications Corp stake by 6,789 shares and now owns 41,074 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,934 are owned by Pinnacle Prns. Foster And Motley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Schulhoff And Company Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,370 shares. Retail Bank holds 32,864 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank owns 925 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 35,299 shares. Eqis Capital stated it has 10,953 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Smith Moore has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has 23,894 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Iberiabank Corp reported 16,470 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,836 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Barclays Pcl accumulated 446,402 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. On Friday, August 9 Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 159 shares.