American International Group Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI); As Packaging Of America (PKG) Market Valuation Rose, Grimes & Company Boosted Position by $378,480

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 3,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 94,604 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02 million, up from 90,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 520,737 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 11,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 419,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40M, up from 407,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 1.29 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 18,094 shares to 944,870 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 11,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,242 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited reported 137,230 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Northern Tru accumulated 2.67M shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 370 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 10,940 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 170,180 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 85,714 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 82,900 shares stake. Hsbc Plc has 24,626 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 13,957 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 17,500 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First City Management Inc owns 0.67% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 24,935 shares. 33,929 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,791 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 625 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 342,115 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.69% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 1.31% or 15,245 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3,913 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 3,078 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 8,501 shares. Axa reported 0.07% stake. Rowland Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 541,773 shares. Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,306 shares. 150 are owned by Whittier Tru Company.