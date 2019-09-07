American International Group Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co A (LAMR); Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $453,654 as Shares Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co A (LAMR) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 34,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 207,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48M, up from 173,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 174,507 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 256,967 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company has 468,745 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 1.17% or 11.08M shares. Amg Natl Bank & Trust has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alethea Cap Management Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Augustine Asset Management has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Com has 139,759 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 28,125 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bollard Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 240,497 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And holds 0.07% or 46,036 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 2.50M shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 121,078 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Bragg Fincl owns 26,533 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 7,849 shares to 120,941 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,160 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

