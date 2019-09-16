American International Group Increases Stake in Eastgroup Properties (EGP); Theleme Partners Llp Has Increased Its Stake in Kla (KLAC) by $85.70 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 252.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 67,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 94,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 26,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 73,534 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 414,209 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 500 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 1,082 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 511,926 shares. Foster And Motley Inc invested in 6,277 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,033 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,191 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 72 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 172,215 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Jpmorgan Chase has 2.20 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 70,943 shares. Raymond James & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,541 shares to 69,231 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,185 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

