American International Group Increases Holding in Greif Cl A (GEF); Efg Asset Management Americas Has Increased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 3,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Greif Inc Cl A (GEF) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 31,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,557 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 69,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Greif Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 187,105 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,917 shares to 23,244 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,305 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5,169 shares to 85,986 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 72,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,134 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $704,572 activity. KUMAR HARI K had bought 4,501 shares worth $174,954 on Wednesday, January 9. The insider WATSON PETER G bought 15,000 shares worth $490,650.

