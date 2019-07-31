American International Group Increased Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Stake by $897,350; Stock Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Declined While Private Advisor Group Upped Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 60.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 5,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,627 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 3.45M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51 million, up from 135,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.62. About 1.20M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Ltd Liability accumulated 69,666 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 620,798 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 292,221 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has 56,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management has 537,763 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 23,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 4,868 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.13M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 9,231 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 72,400 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 8,270 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kellner Limited Com stated it has 14.32% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 150 are owned by Covington Cap Mgmt. Reliant Lc holds 0.16% or 3,484 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 11,266 shares to 142,844 shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,698 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 78,980 shares to 932,294 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,241 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).