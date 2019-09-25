American International Group Increased Stake in State Street (STT) by $542,864 as Share Value Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

American International Group Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 160,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 150,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.04 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 6.20 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 128,957 shares. Oakworth owns 2,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 1.62 million shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 1.57 million shares. 254,897 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability. 15,400 were reported by Yorktown Management. Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 74.90M were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Tn. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,220 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kwmg Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 14,191 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability owns 1.29M shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hudock Cap Grp Lc holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 344,151 shares to 26,025 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,086 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3,948 shares to 26,265 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,231 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 12,045 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ww Asset holds 0.07% or 25,920 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.12% or 147,008 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 31,028 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 18,969 shares. 505,154 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,291 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 219,436 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y accumulated 7,775 shares. 13,831 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership.