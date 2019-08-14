American International Group Increased By $503,972 Its Cme Group (CME) Stake; Ativo Capital Management Cut By $302,256 Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake

American International Group Inc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 3,073 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The American International Group Inc holds 156,103 shares with $25.69M value, up from 153,030 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $75.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $210.22. About 415,194 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 34.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 8,064 shares with $581,000 value, down from 12,262 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 1.83M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 14.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 11.97% above currents $75.91 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 3,584 shares to 108,521 valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 6,037 shares and now owns 14,437 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invest Ltd Co holds 3.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 65,248 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lateef Invest Mngmt Lp reported 297,196 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 1,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Co Lta owns 249,000 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,784 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited owns 15,405 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.2% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Piedmont has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 518 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested 0.3% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parkside Retail Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,836 shares.

American International Group Inc decreased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 1,658 shares to 75,534 valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 4,075 shares and now owns 114,662 shares. Ishares S(Plus)P 500 Value Etf (IVE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3.