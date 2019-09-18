American International Group Increased By $5.10 Million Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Among 8 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $205.88’s average target is 13.99% above currents $180.61 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, September 5. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

American International Group Inc increased First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) stake by 96.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 170,140 shares as First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The American International Group Inc holds 345,670 shares with $10.64 million value, up from 175,530 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares Inc now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 109,385 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. The insider Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Denny Michael B.. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

American International Group Inc decreased Alteryx Inc Class A stake by 17,543 shares to 1,111 valued at $121,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 17,068 shares and now owns 361,262 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 545,082 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 72,332 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co reported 146,867 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Principal Fin Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 920,142 shares. 650 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 39,919 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.25 million shares. Voya Inv Lc owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 52,691 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 5,274 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 94,827 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 20,030 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.57 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $180.61. About 484,229 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett invested 0.36% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Estabrook Mgmt holds 50,254 shares. Moreover, Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,667 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.01% or 1,714 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,880 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc invested 1.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Asset Management One invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Verus Prtnrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,567 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak reported 1,630 shares stake. Conning has 4,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alphaone Lc invested in 0.01% or 44 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Lc accumulated 12,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd owns 47,559 shares. Mairs & Power has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,360 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. On Monday, July 29 Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 525 shares.