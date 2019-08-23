American International Group Increased By $410,082 Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Slm (SLM) Shorts Decreased By 7.7%

American International Group Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 10,002 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The American International Group Inc holds 509,000 shares with $21.04M value, up from 498,998 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 20.61 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) had a decrease of 7.7% in short interest. SLM’s SI was 23.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.7% from 25.22 million shares previously. With 2.84 million avg volume, 8 days are for Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s short sellers to cover SLM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 2.43M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT ADDED SLM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Moderation in Loan Growth; 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It offers private education loans to students and their families. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 1.61% above currents $44.78 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

