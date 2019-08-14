American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Both American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 49 0.99 N/A -0.29 0.00 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 968 4.50 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

American International Group Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American International Group Inc. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.11% and an $53.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares and 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. About 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year American International Group Inc. was more bullish than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors American International Group Inc.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.