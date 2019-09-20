American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 51 1.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 54 1.12 N/A 4.50 12.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has American International Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

American International Group Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American International Group Inc. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

American International Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, and a -1.54% downside potential. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.33 consensus price target and a -2.16% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that American International Group Inc. appears more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year American International Group Inc. was more bullish than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors American International Group Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.