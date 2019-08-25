American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Both American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 50 0.93 N/A -0.29 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.49 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American International Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

American International Group Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Protective Insurance Corporation has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American International Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$52.5 is American International Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year American International Group Inc. has 42.07% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.