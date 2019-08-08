American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)

We are comparing American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 49 1.04 N/A -0.29 0.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.49 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American International Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Volatility and Risk

American International Group Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

American International Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.28% for American International Group Inc. with consensus price target of $53.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares and 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.1% are Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year American International Group Inc. was less bullish than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.